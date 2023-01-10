4-year-old Trapped In 55-feet Borewell Rescued After Three Hours In Uttar Pradesh's Hapur

A four-year-old boy who fell into an open borewell in the Kotla Sadat area in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur was rescued on Tuesday. The rescue operation went on for more than three hours. The borewell is around 55 feet deep.

The boy fell inside the borewell when he was playing close to it, according to officials. A medical team also examined the child at the spot after which he was shifted to the hospital.

#LIVE | After 3 hours of operations, 4-year-old rescued from 55-feet borewell in Hapur, taken for medical examination. Tune in to watch - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/bHfkZIjA9x — Republic (@republic) January 10, 2023

The rescue operation went on for more than three hours. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), District Magistrate Medha Rupam and police officers were present at the spot.

An NDRF official told nedia, "The NDRF has expertise by which it can successfully undertake any such operation in the country. Our effort was to rescue the child and hand him over to the administration as soon as possible."

Asked about how challenging the operation was, the official said, "The challenge was very big as the boy was speech-impaired and there was no communication with him. Patience was important. Our well-trained rescuers work with a great deal of patience while adopting technology as well."

He said that the rescue operation was carried out by a 47-member team, who rotate (among themselves).

The officials had provided milk and oxygen to the child when he was inside the borewell and his movements were being monitored using night vision cameras.