4 Years On, PMC Bank Depositors' Fight For Justice Continues; Victims Protest At RBI HQ

Four years after the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police registered a case in the month of September 2019, in connection with the purported fraud at the multi-state cooperative bank with 137 branches in six states, the victim depositors are mulling for justice. Miffed with the delay in return of their deposited money, the victims on Friday, September 22 staged a massive protest outside the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Headquarters in Mumbai. The victims gathered in large numbers with banners and posters in their hands, shouting slogans against the RBI.

The Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) bank depositors protested outside the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Headquarters, against RBI's draft scheme for acquisition of the PMC bank by another bank named Unity Small Finance Bank. The scheme was reportedly announced on December 8th, 2021.

One of the demonstrators protesting outside the RBI Headquarters in Mumbai, urged through Republic Media Network, saying, “We are begging through your channel to the government to have some mercy and serve us justice.”

Our own money is being given beggarly, says PMC Bank scam victim

One of the victims of the PMC Bank scam, Sunny Fernandes, while talking to Republic TV, shared his displeasure over the conduct of the RBI. He said, “Tryst of justice withhold. We are really concerned and worried about our money now. Imagine four years have gone and we have been told that the rest of the money will come after the next nine years. We don’t even know if we would be alive to receive our money and the joke is we appear to be begging for our own money. Our own money is being given beggarly.”

“At least 300 people have died, four people have committed suicide, but nothing brings attention. A few days back, the cooperative banks, which had been slapped with a penalty, were allowed to do business. Why could they not allow the same thing to happen to us?” said the victim.

Lashing out at the RBI further, he alleged that it is the RBI, which seems to be blocking the path for the refund of depositors' money. Making allegations against the RBI, he said, “During the proceedings of the court, when the accused Wadhwans were going to jail, they said that they were ready to pay the depositors amount, but they were not allowed to do that. The RBI even put a stay on the sale of the properties.”

The PMC multi-crore bank scam involves siphoning of loan amount advances to the tune of Rs 7457.49 crores under former-Managing Director of PMC Bank, Joy Thomas. This humongous scam was mostly extended to Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) promoters Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan, which found to be executed by tampering with its core banking system. It was alleged by the RBI that over 21,000 fictitious accounts were created to ensure its master data tallied with the loan amount disbursals.