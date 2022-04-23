40 covid cases in Bengal, 34 recover

Kolkata, Apr 22 (PTI) West Bengal logged 40 coronavirus cases on Friday while 34 persons recovered from the infection, a state health department bulletin said.

The cumulative Covid caseload has gone went upto 20,17,940, while 19,96,489 people have recovered from the contagion so far, the bulletin said.

The number of fresh COVID-19 positive cases was 26 on Thursday.

With no fresh fatality recorded like in the past several days, the overall toll in the disease remained at 21,200, it said.

The recovery rate was 98.94 per cent.

The number of active cases in the state as on Friday was 251, including 29 at the hospitals, the bulletin said.

In the past 24 hours 10,155 samples were tested taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 2,49,76,149, it said.

The positivity rate was 0.39 per cent, it added. PTI SUS KK KK KK

