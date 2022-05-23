40 Devotees Briefly Trapped On MP's Maihar Temple Ropeway In Bad Weather; Warnings Ignored

Forty devotees were briefly trapped in a ropeway vehicle in Madhya Pradesh's Satna city due to strong winds and rain on Monday. The ropeway of Maihar's Sharda temple shut down midway due to bad weather, something that the authorities there had allegedly been warned about. In the visuals accessed by Republic TV, one can see ropeway vehicles that are stalled and due to strong winds, and are swaying dangerously. The lives of 40 devotees were put in danger for over 30-60 minutes before they were able to be rescued.

40 devotees briefly trapped in swaying ropeway

According to sources, a majority of the devotees visiting the temple travel through via ropeway. Since Madhya Pradesh is currently witnessing signs of pre-monsoon activity, the temple was closed for a few hours. Despite the bad weather, the ropeway was being run and came very close to losing balance due to strong winds when it was shut down.

The inclement weather was accompanied by a loss of electricity for over an hour. Because of this, 40 people were stuck in the air for over 30-60 minutes. The concerned authorities arrived at the site and started the ropeway, and later devotees were unloaded. The authorities have given direction to stop the ropeway when the weather is bad, but this was clearly not followed.

In a similar incident, over 60 tourists were trapped in cable cars midway for over 46 hours at Jharkhand's Trikut Hills, which is over 20 km from Baba Baidyanath temple on April 14 this year. Due to a ropeway malfunction, the trolleys collided and over three people died in the incident.

The stranded tourists were evacuated by combined teams of the Indian Air Force, Army, ITBP, NDRF, and the district administration. The Trikut ropeway is the country's highest vertical ropeway and is about 766 metres long, according to the Jharkhand tourism department.

Rainfall witnessed in Madhya Pradesh's Satna city

Changes in weather conditions in Madhya Pradesh have been observed in the last few days. Several areas, including Rewa and Umaria recorded 2 mm of rain each. Satna is witnessing pre-monsoon activities including heavy rainfall accompanied by strong thunderstorms. Incidents of falling trees, sheds of several shops being blown away have been reported. Earlier, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had said that the Western Disturbance (winds coming from Pakistan) will become active from today. This will also bring down the temperature.

According to IMD, light rain of pre-monsoon will start across the state from Monday. Its effect will be on the entire state. This can lead to a rapid drop in temperature. The department stated that there is a possibility of light rain with strong winds for three to four days. Light rain has occurred in Bhind, Sheopur Kalan, Shivpuri, Morena, Gwalior, Datia, Guna, Katni, Panna, Umaria, Balaghat, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Damoh, Shahdol, Sagar, Amarkantak and Bandhavgarh in the last 24 hours.