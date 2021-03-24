40 Employees Test Positive For Covid-19 In Chennai IT Company Near Rajiv Gandhi Salai

As many as 40 employees were found COVID-19 positive in an IT company in Chennai’s Rajiv Gandhi Salai on Tuesday (March 24, 2021). In the beginning, only four cases were reported which has risen to the cluster of 40 cases. Meanwhile, the companies in the building have been directed to work with the minimum staff or to close down for some time.

40 employees test positive in Chennai IT Company

As per the reports, a Thuraipakkam resident tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago, prompting officials to trace the resident's contact to an IT firm. Four cases were confirmed after testing the workers there, leading to more contact tracing and testing. A total of 364 contacts were tracked down and checked, resulting in the confirmation of 40 cases within the company.

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan informed that the virus had spread among the infected workers as they moved between three offices in Perungudi, Taramani, and Kandanchavadi. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), on the other hand, has disinfected the company's premises.

GCC asks people to wear masks and follow Coronavirus safety protocols

The civic body has shut down seven IT firms in the Perungudi building to contain the infection, and testing has been increased in the area. There were 16 IT companies working in the same building, seven of which had allowed workers to come to the office for work. Also, the GCC announced that it had collected a fine of Rs 83 lakh in the last four days from those who violated safety norms such as not wearing a mask, as part of its increased surveillance of adherence to Coronavirus safety protocols.

On Monday, Tamil Nadu reported 1,385 COVID-19 positive cases, taking the state's total caseload to 8,68,367. The state recorded ten deaths, bringing the total death toll to 12,609. Following treatment, 659 patients were discharged, bringing the total number of recoveries to 8,47,139. However, Chennai recorded 496 positive cases, taking the cumulative number of cases in the city to 2,42,115.

(Picture Credit: PTI)