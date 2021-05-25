40 Karnataka Labs Fined Over Rs 20 Lakh For Delay In Uploading COVID Test Results

Amid an unprecedented second wave of coronavirus all across the country, around 40 COVID-19 testing labs in Karnataka have been fined over Rs 20 lakh for the delay in uploading the results of COVID tests, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayan informed on Monday.

Ashwathnarayan said, "As per figures shared by nodal head in-charge of COVID testing Shalini Rajneesh, during a meeting, various labs in Karnataka have been fined to a sum of Rs 20,20,600 for the delay in uploading the results of COVID-19 tests." Ashwathnarayan also said that about nine government labs and 31 private labs were penalized for the late declaration of COVID-19 test results.

"The results of as many as 10,103 cases were delayed for more than 24 hours, this includes both government and private hospitals. The concerned labs were fined Rs 200 for each case. Apart from this, five labs in the state have been closed or penalized for sharing positive reports without uploading to ICMR, and show cause notices have been issued in 41 cases for delay in uploading samples," the Karnataka Deputy CM added.

COVID In Karnataka

The number of COVID-19 recoveries continues to outnumber fresh infections in Karnataka, as the state on Monday reported 57,333 discharges and 25,311 new cases, the health department said. The state today reported 529 more deaths, taking the toll to 25,811, while the total number of infections in the state stood at 24,50,215.

Of the new cases reported today, 5,701 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 34,378 discharges and 297 deaths. As of May 24 evening, cumulatively 24,50,215 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 25,811 deaths and 19,83,948 discharges, the Health Department said in its bulletin.

The total number of active cases in the state stood at 4,40,435. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 23.28 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.09 per cent.

