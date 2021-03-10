'40 People Given Z+ Security In Central List', Says Home Ministry In Lok Sabha

On Tuesday, the Union government said that there are around 40 'Z-plus' protectees in the Central list. In a written reply to questions put forth by A Ganeshamurthi, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) Lok Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu, the Ministry of Home Affairs gave this information in the Lok Sabha. However, the details cannot be disclosed, said the Ministry.

On the basis of the threat assessment by the Central Security Agency and is subject to periodic review, the written reply by the Home Ministry informed that the "Z+" security is provided by the Central government.

Parliament Suspended

Both the houses of Parliament suspended on Tuesday as Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed that there is a ‘digital discrimination’ in Parliament against the opposition. He said that the opposition leaders are being blacked out and not being covered by Lok Sabha TV when they raise their voice against the government. Speaker Om Birla responded saying that the ruckus they create in the house can't be shown to the people of the country.

War on Fuel Price

Due to uproar by Congress members in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday over the issue of increase in the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas, the proceedings of the house was adjourned till two o'clock in the afternoon. As the proceedings of the House commenced, Congress members again started shouting slogans against the rise in prices of petroleum products. DMK, NCP and some other opposition party members were registering protest from their place. After this, the house failed to function and was adjourned till March 10.

(With ANI Inputs)