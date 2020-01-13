40-year-old Man Seeks Rs.1.5 Cr Compensation From Mother Claiming She'd Abandoned Him

The Bombay High Court is expected to hear the verdict of a rather unusual case on January 13. A lawsuit had been filed last year by a 40-year-old man against his biological mother wherein he has alleged that the woman had abandoned him 38 years ago outside Pune railway station when he was only two and a half years old. Shrikant Sabnis, the complainant, seeks a declaration from his mother Aarti Uday Mhaskar that he is, in fact, her abandoned son, along with monetary compensation of Rs. 1.5 crore from her and her current husband Uday Mhaskar.

Shrikant Sabnis, a make-up artist by profession, has claimed in his petition that he underwent a life full of agony and mental trauma after being intentionally abandoned by his biological mother Aarti Mhaskar in order to pursue her ambitions to work in the film industry. According to him, Aarti had been previously married to Deepak Sabnis and lived in Pune till he was two and a half years old. He alleged that his mother abandoned him on a train to Mumbai after which he was found by a Railway Police Constable who later sent him to a children's home. Shrikant stated that for this, his biological mother and her second husband should compensate him to the tune of Rs. 1.5 crore.

The petition stated that Shrikant learned of his parents in 2017 and approached them after procuring the mother's contact details. The mother apparently accepted that he was her son whom she had abandoned due to unavoidable circumstances. She also asked Shrikant to not disclose his real identity in front of her children from her second husband.

Seeking acceptance and compensation

Shrikant Sabnis had filed the case in Bombay High Court last year seeking orders for his biological mother to legally declare that he is her son and pay him compensation for the years of trauma caused by living by himself. The case was filed after his confrontation with his mother in September 2018 and the court had set December 2019 for the hearing. It was later adjourned to January 13.

