40-yr-old Woman Files Rape Case After 27 Years As Son Seeks Answers In UP's Shahjahanpur

The Shahjahanpur Police on Friday booked 2 brothers for an alleged gangrape 27 years ago, following which the victim, who was then 14-years-old had delivered a boy. The case was lodged by a woman in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, who is now in her 40s and lives in Lucknow, on-court direction.

In her petition to the court, the woman has sought a DNA test of the two accused to determine the biological father of her son. The victim said that she had not approached the police earlier because of social stigma but was doing so now as her son, who, she had given up for adoption, wanted to know about his father. She also informed that her husband had separated from her after coming to know about his father. She said that her husband had separated from her after coming to know that she had a son before their marriage.

UP Rape Case: Women files charges after 27 years

Circle Officer, City, Praveen Kumar Yadav said, "We have registered a gangrape case against the 2 brothers, who run a business. We are preparing for a DNA test." The Police has identified the 2 2 accused as Naki Hasan and Guddu. “We need to see what and how evidence can be collected in the case which occurred 27 years ago,” Yadav added.

Stating that the woman had not mentioned the specific date and month in her complaint, the Police said that they will be recording her statement before a magistrate soon, believing that the alleged incident happened in 1994-95. Station House Officer, Sadar Bazar Police Station, Ashok Pal Singh said that as per the woman, she had come to stay at the time with her sister in the Sadar Bazar area of Shahjahanpur. She said she was first assaulted by the two brothers, who were then in their 20s and lived nearby, when she was visiting their home for some work. They allegedly assaulted her again later at her own home, while her sister and brother-in-law were away at work, threatening her to stay quiet.

Singh said she didn’t tell anyone about what had happened, and a few days after the incident, she and her sister moved to Lucknow. It was there that she realised she was pregnant and told her sister. The woman said the accused also threatened her sister when she confronted them, and they decided not to go to the police. Due to her being just 14, the doctors refused an abortion, the woman said. She gave birth to a boy, and they gave him up for adoption to a couple whom they knew from their native place, who promised to take good care of him. Later, the woman got married. She now has a son with her husband.

