400 'Van Dhan Vikas Kendras' To Be Set Up In Assam To Aid Tribal Population: CM Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said 400 “Van Dhan Vikas Kendra’ will be set up in the state to focus on livelihood creation for the tribal population. A typical ‘Van Dhan Vikas Kendra’ includes 20 tribal members and 15 such 'Van Dhan Vikas Kendras' form one 'Van Dhan Vikas Kendra' cluster.

The Assam CM further said that these clusters will provide economies of scale, livelihood and market linkages as well as entrepreneurship opportunities to the kendras. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Sarma said that these clusters will promote tribal art and craft and will help provide livelihood impetus to Assam’s tribal population.

Glad that @VanDhanSeVikas will set up 400 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras to promote tribal art & craft, providing livelihood impetus to our tribal population. In a meeting with Hon Union Min @TribalAffairsIn Sri @MundaArjun dwelt on this and other critical issues incl central schemes. pic.twitter.com/VD06wqxBum — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 12, 2021

Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Van Dhan Kendras can be a game-changer for promoting tribal livelihoods and enterprises in Assam while Ekalavya Vidyalayas will impart uniform and high-quality education to tribal children."

Besides this, the Tribal Affairs Ministry has awarded the Van Dhan National Award 2021-22 to TRISSAM of Assam in the category of Collaborative Initiative for co-branding in Van Dhan Yojana, which was formally presented by the Union minister to the chief minister at the meeting. Assam has a substantial tribal population, with 3,308,570 forest dwellers who constitute 12.4 per cent of the total population, the statement added.

Earlier in August, Sarma had also met a TRIFED team to chalk out plans for expanding tribal development in the state and defining the steps for the way forward. “There should be a development programme through which the entire Northeast region can progress. It has to be in a way that the entire region can be presented as a development model. The gateway to Northeast is Assam and this is a very important state,” Munda said. He had further said his Ministry is trying to add value to the existing traditional system and lifestyle of the tribal people and taking the artisans and their work to the national and global levels.

In his subsequent tweet, the Chief Minister said that the Government of India has decided to set up 7 more Eklavya Vidyalayas in the state. He wrote, "We have also discussed setting up of 5 Tribal Food Parks, 'TRIFOOD' in the state."

GOI has decided to set up 7 more Ekalavya Vidyalayas in Assam.



We have also discussed setting up of 5 Tribal Food Parks, 'TRIFOOD' in the state.



Also, delighted that our state brand, 'TRISSAM' has received Van Dhan National Award. pic.twitter.com/2bvXGMQ4F8 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 12, 2021

With PTI inputs