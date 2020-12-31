400-year-old Lord Rama Idol Vandalised At Andhra's Ramateertham Temple; CM Jagan Slammed

A 400-year-old idol of Lord Rama at the famous Ramateertham temple was found desecrated in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. It came as yet another shocker for the people of Andhra Pradesh who have been witnessing a series of spiteful incidents at temples over the past year.

On Tuesday morning, one of the priests found the doors of the ancient Sita Lakshmana Kodandarama temple broken open and the Ram idol in the sanctum sanctorum beheaded. The severed portion of the statue was retrieved from the nearby temple pond on the next day.

The Vizianagaram police have formed five teams and are investigating the matter but no arrests have been made so far. The incident has triggered massive outrage from the opposition who attacked the ruling YSRCP government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Reddy.

"Lord Rama’s idol persecuted, while Ram Mandir is being built in Ayodhya," Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan said. "They have resorted to evil acts in the historical temple because the state government acted adamantly without any seriousness on the incidents of Pithapuram, Konda Bitragunta and Antarvedi. The accused in the burning down of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple chariot in Antarvedi and people behind the barbaric act have not been traced and arrested till now," Kalyan said in a statement.

'CBI probe must be ordered'

The actor-turned-politician who is part of NDA urged Union Home Ministry to keep a vigil on the series of incidents of attacks on temples, persecution of idols, and destruction of temple chariots taking place for the past one-and-half-years in Andhra Pradesh. "A CBI probe must be ordered on the series of incidents," demanded Kalyan.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu also condemned the vandalism and accused CM Jagan of being a mute spectator. He claimed that in the last 19 months, over 120 attacks took place on temples as per a premeditated plan. He said over 23 idols have been recently demolished in six temples at Pithapuram, while the Durgamma temple was brought down in Guntur.

Stating that even the temple-idols are not safe under YS Jagan rule, Naidu demanded stringent action against the culprits responsible for the Ramatheertham incident.

BJP too lashed out at the ruling party over the horrific incident, stating that CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s inaction shows “implicit support.” BJP secretary and state co in-charge Sunil Deodhar compared the incident with the Taliban's destruction of giant Buddha statues in Bamiyan and called on people to condemn the desecration.

Thread-

Repeat attacks on Hindu temples in Andhra Pradesh are reminiscent of actions of 16th century ruthless St. Xavier in Goa who destroyed temples & carried out forced conversions & Taliban's destruction of giant Buddha statues in Bamiyan.

Join me & #CondemBeheadingLordRamIdol pic.twitter.com/hbeRhv17Qi — Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) December 30, 2020

