In Assam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday inaugurated the new state office of the party in Guwahati, Assam. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma was also present during the occasion. A regional meeting on 'Drug Trafficking and National Security' will be chaired by the Home Minister in a bid to discuss the drug scenario in the North-Eastern Region and ways to mitigate it.

'About 40,000 kgs seized drugs to be destroyed': Amit Shah

Taking to Twitter, Amit Shah informed that reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolution for a 'Drug-free India', a meeting will be held with the Chief Ministers, as well as the Directors General of Police of all North Eastern states under his leadership to review issues related to drug trafficking. Following the high-level meeting, about 40,000 kgs of seized drugs will be destroyed in the state, he added.

Exhibiting the commitment of the Modi government to make society drug-free, the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is running a special mission from June 1 to destroy the confiscated drugs. On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of independence, Narcotics Control Bureau decided that during this special campaign of 75 days, 75,000 kg of drugs should be destroyed by all the regional units of the Narcotics Control Bureau.

In just 60 days, NCB achieved the above target before the deadline and reiterated its commitment to the nation regarding this massive fight against drug abuse, and 82,000 kg of seized drugs were destroyed by July 30, 2022. Notably, about 1,09,000 kg of confiscated narcotics have been destroyed by the Narcotics Control Bureau from June 1 to October 10, 2022.

Amit Shah's North-east Visit

On Saturday morning, Amit Shah was welcomed by Assam CM Himata Biswa at LGBI Airport. Later in the day, Amit Shah will also chair a review meeting at the North Eastern Space Application Centre (NESAC).

On Sunday, Shah will then offer prayers at Kamakhya Temple and address the plenary session of the North East Council (NEC) at the Administrative Staff College. He will then leave for Dergaon in Golaghat district to inaugurate the state-level superintendents of police conference on Sunday afternoon. He will then leave for New Delhi from Jorhat airport.

(Image:@BJP4Assam-Twitter)