406 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Oct 10 (PTI) Karnataka on Sunday added 406 fresh COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths taking the caseload and mortality to 29,81,027 and 37,885, the Health department said.

The day also saw 637 people being discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,32,959. Active cases stood at 10,154, a Health department bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of 156 cases and five deaths, it said.

Mysuru was the second major COVID-19 hotspot with 56 fresh infections and one death.

Other districts too reported fresh cases, including 38 in Dakshina Kannada, 32 in Hassan, 18 in Udupi, 13 in Tumakuru, 12 in Uttara Kannada and 11 each in Mandya, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru.

One death each was reported in Belagavi, Dakshina Kannada, Tumakuru, Udupi and Uttara Kannada.

Bidar, Chikkaballapura, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Vijayapura and Yadgir reported zero infections and zero COVID-19 related deaths.

Twenty-five districts reported zero fatalities, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,14,365 samples were tested in the state on Sunday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 4.88 crore.

The number of vaccinations done so far in the state rose to 5.9 crore, with 1,57,197 people being inoculated on Sunday, it said. PTI GMS SS SS

