41 new cases push COVID-19 tally of Andamans to 7,889

Port Blair, Dec 8 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 7,889 on Saturday as 41 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Twenty new patients have travel history, while 21 infections were detected during contact tracing, it said.

The Union territory now has 132 active cases, while 7,628 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 14 in the last 24 hours, while 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date, the bulletin said.

More than 6.71 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19, and over 3.10 lakh people inoculated to date, of whom 2.95 lakh have been fully vaccinated, it added. PTI COR ACD ACD

