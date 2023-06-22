417 Indian Sikhs Reach Pakistan For Maharaja Ranjit Singh's Death Anniversary

Over 400 Indian Sikh pilgrims arrived here in Pakistan on Wednesday to attend Maharaja Ranjit Singh's death anniversary congregation.

Upon their arrival at the Wagah border, the pilgrims were greeted by the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Additional Secretary for Shrines, Rana Shahid Saleem, and the officials of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.

"As many as 417 Indian Sikhs arrived on Wednesday here. The government had issued visas to a total (of) 473 Indian Sikhs, but of them, 417 came here," ETPB spokesperson Amir Hashmi told PTI.

He said the main event would be held at the Samadhi (shrine) of Ranjit Singh at Gurdwara Dera Sahib here, opposite the Lahore Fort.

Hashmi added that local Sikhs from different parts of the country would also attend the main ritual at the Gurdwara. During their 10-day stay, he said the Yatrees (pilgrims) would visit Gurdwara Janamasthan Nankana Sahib, Karatarpur Sahib and other main gurdwaras in the Punjab province.

Visiting Indian group leader Sardar Papindar Singh Pahalwan said that Sikhs always received love from the people of Pakistan and stressed people-to-people contact.