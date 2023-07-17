42 Farmers Take Their Own Lives In 2 Months As Rain Shortage Grips Karnataka 

60-year-old K Annakka, a farmer from Karnataka's Vijayanagar district, died by suicide on Sunday, July 16. A resident of Shingenhalli in Hagaribommanahalli taluk, Annakka used to grow onions on her four-acre farmland. She had faced crop loss for three consecutive years and had taken a loan of Rs 4 lakh from a public sector bank as well as a private loan. This year, she once again feared losing her crop, and decided to end her life, a relative of Annakka told Republic on condition of anonymity.

Annakka is one among 42 farmers who have died by suicide in Karnataka over the last two months as rains continue to elude the southern state. Monsoon arrived in India late this year, and has brought little rain to Karnataka. This at a time when northern India has seen record rains, with the national capital witnessing the highest amount of rain in the last 41 years. While farmers in north India are mourning crop loss due to inundation, Karnataka farmers are battling could near-drought conditions.

On the same day Annakka died, 36-year-old Mallikarjun Angadi also took his life. A farmer based out of Hullur village near Lakshmeshwara in Gadag district. Angadi, who had taken a loan of Rs 16 lakh from a private finance company to purchase two tractors, drank pesticide by the banks of a ditch near the village. He took seriously ill and died on his way to the hospital.

Why are Karnataka farmers taking their own lives?

Most farmers who took their own lives were small, marginal farmers unable to bear debt.

Farmers borrowed money to buy seeds and fertilisers, but rains failed them.

In some places, sowing failed twice

This is the second consecutive year farmers have suffered crop loss because of water shortage

Siddaramaiah govt on the spot

Janata Dal (Secular) has taken on the Karnataka government over the suicides. JD(S) leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said, "Forty-two farmers have committed suicide but this government is busy organising Mahagathbandhan."

"The government has not put out a single message for farmers on suicide. This clearly shows that their priority is not the people but making money and organising petty political meets," Kumaraswamy said in an obvious reference to the Opposition unity meeting in Bengaluru.

The BJP too has slammed the Congress over the farmer suicides. Speaking to Republic, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "I've been raising this issue in the House also. Monsoon has failed in Hyderabad-Karnataka and southern Karnataka." He said the state government is busy in transfers and politicking by organising meetings.

Farmers seek govt aid

Many farmers across Karnataka are asking for aid from the state government in the form of interest-free loans. Small and medium scale farmers have demanded that loans taken by them during the previous regime should be waived completely.

Nanaiah Nandihala, a farmer leader, told Republic that farmers have taken loans to the tune of tens of thousands of rupees for sowing twice due to a shortage of rain. "Now, even the re-sown crop has not water. As a result, a series of farmer suicides have taken place in the district. The government should take immediate action to prevent this."

'Sensitising farmers to not commit suicide'

Agriculture minister Chaluvarayaswamy said opposition parties' allegations against the government are baseless and they are trying to misrepresent the numbers and mislead the public. "From April 1, 2023 to July 17, 2023, there have been 96 farmer suicides reported. The government is sensitising farmers to not commit suicide but seek help from us."

"We have also formed a cabinet sub-committee to look into their problems. There is no shortage of seeds, pesticides or manure in the state," he said.