42 PFI Offices Raided & Sealed In Karnataka After Ban As Nationwide Crackdown Continues

A day after the Centre banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates including its student wing - Campus Front of India (CFI) for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act , 42 PFI offices were raided and sealed in Karnataka on Thursday. 4 PFI offices in Bengaluru, 12 in Mangaluru, 7 in Dakshina Kannada, 9 in Udupi, and 4 in Kalaburagi were sealed. All the documents and materials found in the offices have been seized.

Amid the constant raids across India against PFI, Maharashtra ATS chief Vineet Agarwal said that tools are being used to recover their data, and "they had a plan to make a Islamic country by 2047 by motivating people to commit hate crimes". "Target killing was their modus operandi by identifying the target. We'll further freeze their accounts," he added.

PFI banned for 5 years

On September 28, the Central Government banned the PFI and its affiliate organisations for a period of five years. Besides the PFI, its affiliates - Rehab India Foundation, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organization, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Campus Front of India, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation in Kerala have been declared as "unlawful associations" in the exercise of the powers under the UAPA. The ban was imposed by the Ministry in the exercise of powers under sub-section (1) of Section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. This section empowers the government to declare any association to be unlawful by publishing a notification in the Official Gazette. However, this declaration has to be confirmed by the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal within 6 months after giving an opportunity to the proscribed outfit to show cause as to why it shouldn't be declared unlawful.

The Twitter account of the PFI was also taken down on Thursday. PFI's official Twitter account has been withheld in India "in response to a legal demand". Following the PFI ban, the official website of the PFI was taken down on Wednesday.