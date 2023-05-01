42-year-old Trader Shoots Himself Dead

Quick links:
Image: ANI
A 42-year-old trader allegedly shot himself dead here, police said on Monday.
He was identified as Sanjay Gupta (42) and was living in a rented house in the Civil Lines area, they said.
Senior Superintendent of Police O P Singh said the man shot himself dead and left a suicide note, which carried details of some transactions.
The body has been sent for postmortem, he said, adding investigation is underway.
