423 New Cases Push Mizoram's COVID-19 Tally To 1,32,320

Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,32,320 on Tuesday as 423 more people, 211 more than the previous day, tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

However, single-day recoveries surpassed fresh infections as 454 more people were cured of the disease.

The northeastern state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 479 as no fresh fatality was registered, he said.

Aizawl district registered the highest number of new cases at 174, followed by Lunglei (67) and Champhai (38), the official said, adding that the single-day positivity rate dipped to 8.61 per cent from 19.31 per cent on the previous day.

Mizoram now has 4,715 active cases, while 1,27,126 people have recovered from the disease so far. The recovery rate stood at 96 per cent, while the mortality rate was at 36 per cent.

The administration has tested over 13 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far, including 4,914 on Monday.

More than 7.11 lakh people have been inoculated so far, of whom 5.49 lakh have fully vaccinated, the official said.

