425 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Telangana

Hyderabad, Feb 18 (PTI) Telangana saw another day with no COVID-related deaths on Friday and the death toll stood at 4,108 while the state recorded 425 new coronavirus cases, pushing the tally to 7,86,021.

A health department bulletin said 1,060 people recovered from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,75,802.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported the highest number of cases with 130, followed by Ranga Reddy (29) and Medchal Malkajgiri (28) districts.

The number of active cases was 6,111, the bulletin said. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.52 per cent. The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.70 per cent.

This week, the state did not not record any COVID death on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, though one fatality was reported on Wednesday. PTI SJR SJR HDA HDA

