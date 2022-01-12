43 new COVID-19 cases in Andamans, tally rises to 8,289

Port Blair, Jan 12 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 8,289 on Wednesday as 43 more people tested positive for the infection, 53 less than the previous day, a health bulletin said.

Sixteen new patients have travel history, while 27 infections were detected during contact tracing, it said.

The Union territory now has 412 active cases, while 7,748 people have been cured of the disease thus far, including 24 in the last 24 hours, and 129 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, the bulletin said. The administration has to date tested over 6.75 lakh samples for COVID-19, it added. PTI COR ACD ACD

