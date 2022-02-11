43 new COVID-19 cases push Sikkim's caseload to 38,868

Gangtok, Feb 10 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 38,868 on Thursday as 43 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The Himalayan state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 437 as no fresh fatality was recorded.

East Sikkim registered the highest number of 31 new cases, followed by 11 in West Sikkim and one in North Sikkim.

Sikkim now has 541 active cases, while 37,148 people have recovered from the disease so far, and 742 patients have migrated to other states to date.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stood at 97.4 per cent.

Sikkim has thus far tested over 3.2 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 1,108 in the last 24 hours, it said, adding that the daily positivity rate stood at 3.9 per cent. PTI KDK ACD ACD

