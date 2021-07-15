43-year-old Chennai Woman Dies After Mistakenly Swallowing Artificial Tooth

In a bizarre incident, a 43-year-old Chennai woman swallowed one of her artificial teeth while drinking water. The woman, S Rajalakshmi was immediately transferred to the hospital after she complained of nausea and dizziness. She was discharged after doctors did not notice anything unusual in her reports. However, she fainted and died a day after the incident.

According to a local tabloid, a resident of Ramapuram of the Valasaravakkam suburb in the Chennai district of Tamil Nadu, accidentally gulped one of her three artificial teeth with water. Rajalakshmi had to install a set of artificial teeth owing to tooth decay. She had her teeth replaced at a private hospital in the Porur area. As per the reports, the tooth fitting could have been loose since it was fixed about seven years ago.

Rajalakshmi vomited and fainted

After Rajalakshmi mistakenly swallowed a tooth Wednesday, she had vomited and felt nauseous. She had been immediately transferred to the nearby hospital by her 48-year-old husband. The doctors had run preliminary examinations to determine the cause of nausea. She was discharged after the doctors did not notice anything alarming in her reports. However, she again fainted the following day after she was taken back home. She was declared dead on being brought to the hospital.

Case registered under Section 174 (unnatural death)

Following the incident, a case was registered at Royal Nagar Police Station under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. A probe began soon after to determine the cause of death. According to orthodontists, the tooth could have launched itself in the windpipe and causing damage to delicate tissues in the trachea or pharynx. Furthermore, it also could bring about chances of internal bleeding, subsequent asphyxiation, thus, resulting in death.

Oral surgeons suggest that patients with dental fixtures should report to doctors in case of any loose-fitting. Since the removable dentures have metal caps, they could cause heavy damage if launched in the oesophagus or trachea. What's worrying is that the damages or the tooth can only be identified by radiological imaging or autopsy, oral surgeon Dr. SM Balaji from Balaji Dental and Craniofacial Hospital, told the Times of India.

