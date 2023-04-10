44 Prisoners Found HIV Positive In Uttarakhand's Haldwani Jail

44 prisoners in Uttrakhand's Haldwani, including one female prisoner, have been confirmed to have the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), informed Dr Paramjit Singh, ART Center Incharge, Sushila Tiwari Hospital.

Dr. Singh claims that the number of HIV-positive inmates is steadily rising, which has raised concerns among the jail administration.

Dr Singh speaks about treatment of prisoners

Informing the treatment of the prisoners, Dr. Singh stated, "An ART (Antiretroviral Therapy) center has been set up for HIV patients, where infected patients are treated, my team is constantly examining the prisoners in the jail."

"Whichever prisoner is infected with HIV is given free treatment and medicines based on National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) guidelines," added Dr Singh.

Dr. Singh continued by saying that there are currently 1629 male prisoners and 70 female prisoners. As a result of the high number of inmates who tested positive for HIV, the jail administration is also regularly checking the inmates to ensure that those who are HIV-positive receive prompt medical attention.