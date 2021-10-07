442 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths In Karnataka

Karnataka has reported 442 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 7 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29.79 lakh and the toll to 37,861, the health department said on Thursday.

The day also saw 635 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,30,264.

Out of the 442 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, 166 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 173 discharges and 2 deaths.

Total number of active cases in the state is at 11,619.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.36 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.58 per cent.

Out of 7 deaths reported on Thursday 2 each are from Bengaluru Urban and Belagavi; and one each from Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga and Tumakuru.

Among the districts where new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 166, Dakshina Kannada 43, Tumakuru 36, Hassan 35, Mysuru 31, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,47,830, followed by Mysuru 1,78,329 and Tumakuru 1,20,393.

Cumulatively a total of 4.84 crore samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,22,647 were tested on Thursday alone.

