44,498 Women Died By Suicide In 2020; Tamil Nadu Tops List With 5275 Cases: Centre

In a shocking trend, Centre revealed on Thursday, that suicides among women have increased from 41,493 in 2019 to 44,498 in 2020. In a written reply to a query by NCP MP Mohammed Faizal Padippura, Union Minister Smriti Irani stated that the main two causes behind suicide of women are ''family problem'' followed by ''illness'', according to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). As per the data, of the 44,498 deceased women, 22,374 were house-wives.

Centre: 44,498 female suicides in 2020

As per the data released by NCRB, Tamil Nadu tops the female suicide list with 5275 women (2559 housewives), followed by West Bengal (5136), Madhya Pradesh (4915), Maharashtra (4472) and Karnataka (3067). The states with the least suicides are - Nagaland (12), Manipur (17), Mizoram (20), Arunachal (48) and Meghalaya (61). Among larger states, the least female suicides were reported in - Bihar (358), Punjab (623), Jharkhand (759), Assam (906) and Haryana (917).

In Union territories, the female suicides are as follows - Andaman-Nicobar (50), Dadra-Nagar Haveli & Daman-Diu (43), Chandigarh (48), Delhi (895), Jammu-Kashmir (130), Ladakh (2), Lakshadweep (1) and Puducherry (109). As compared to 2019, Maharashtra which had then topped the list with 4448 suicides has seen almost the same number of cases in 2020 - 4472. However, 2020's topper Tamil Nadu has seen a jump of almost 1000 women from 2019 - 4250 to 5275 cases.

NCRB's suicide data

In October, NCRB had revealed that a total of 153,052 confirmed suicides with an average of 418 per day were reported in 2020. In 2019 the number of suicides in the country was 139,123. In 2020, the suicide rate, which is calculated per lakh people, has jumped from 10.4 in 2019 to 11.3 in 2020.

The states with the highest number of suicides were Maharashtra with 19,909 deaths, Tamil Nadu with 16,883 deaths, Madhya Pradesh with 14,578 deaths, West Bengal with 13,103 deaths, and Karnataka with 12,259 deaths. As per the NCRB report, these five states alone accounted for 50.1% of the total suicides that occurred in the country. The report further stated that 'family problems' (33.6%), 'marriage-related problems' (5%) and 'illness' (18%) were the major reasons for suicides and accounted for 56.7% of the total suicides in the country. The gender ratio was males with 70.9% of the suicides and females with 29.1% of the suicides.