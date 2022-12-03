45 Children Rescued From Illegal Children's Orphanage In Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai

On Saturday, December 3, around 45 children were rescued from the illegal children's home run by Bethel Gospel Church in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. The unauthorised orphanage was later demolished by bulldozers on the recommendations made by NCPCR after complaints of sexual abuse of children.

According to Legal Rights Observatory, the unauthorised orphanage was built on encroached CIDCO plot run by Pentecostal Church in Navi Mumbai. Pastor Rajkumar Yesudasan was booked and four POCSO cases were registered against him for the sexual exploitation of minors.

Authorities bulldozed unauthorised orphanage built on encroached CIDCO plot run by Pentecostal Church in Navi Mumbai.

Pastor Rajkumar Yesudasan was booked & 4 POCSO cases were registered against him for sexual exploitation of minors.

Costly lawyer Desai defending peadophile in HC pic.twitter.com/HosfBaNgAs — Legal Rights Observatory- LRO (@LegalLro) December 3, 2022

A large number of civic and CIDCO officials along with heavy machinery including JCBs descended at plot number 29 in sector 48 of the Seawoods area to demolish the church. Heavy police security was deployed to prevent any untoward incident.