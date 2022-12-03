Last Updated:

45 Children Rescued From Illegal Children's Orphanage In Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai

45 children have been rescued from the illegal children's home run by Bethel Gospel Church in Navi Mumbai which was demolished by bulldozers later.

Written By
Megha Rawat
Children

Image: Twitter/@KanoongoPriyank


On Saturday, December 3, around 45 children were rescued from the illegal children's home run by Bethel Gospel Church in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. The unauthorised orphanage was later demolished by bulldozers on the recommendations made by NCPCR after complaints of sexual abuse of children.

According to Legal Rights Observatory, the unauthorised orphanage was built on encroached CIDCO plot run by Pentecostal Church in Navi Mumbai. Pastor Rajkumar Yesudasan was booked and four POCSO cases were registered against him for the sexual exploitation of minors. 

READ | Mumbai records just two COVID-19 cases, lowest since start of pandemic

A large number of civic and CIDCO officials along with heavy machinery including JCBs descended at plot number 29 in sector 48 of the Seawoods area to demolish the church. Heavy police security was deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

READ | Hanuman Chalisa row: Mumbai court issues bailable warrant against MP Navneet Rana, her MLA husband
READ | Mumbai: Man held for attempting to extort Rs 2 crore from manager of construction site
READ | Mumbai: BEST to launch double-decker e-buses from January 14
READ | Mumbai: 23 held, 13 women rescued during raid at orchestra bar in Worli
First Published:
COMMENT