45 Children, Saved From Begging, To March In Republic Day Parade In Uttar Pradesh

For over 45 youngsters, January 26 will mark a significant turning point in their lives as they leave behind their life as beggars and march on the Vidhan Sabha Marg as part of a Republic Day contingent.

An official of a local NGO that was instrumental in helping the kids escape their impoverished life revealed that the “kids who would be marching in the parade had previously been beggars.”

New aspirations of the youth

Mahi, a nine-year-old citizen of Lucknow's Chinhat neighborhood, is one of them and now, she aspires to be a doctor. "I will be giving a dance performance along with my didis," she told PTI, referring to her seniors.

Aditya, a member of the contingent who is 16 years old, expressed excitement at being a part of the Republic Day parade for the first time.

Preeti (14), who wants to work for the police, said her parents are proud of her because she is achieving their wildest dreams.

Ten-year-old Kishna appeared assured while holding up the tricolour. He can now dream. "I want to become a dancer," he said. "I draw inspiration from Prabhu Deva." His friend Ritik also wants to become a dancer.

"We were engaged with them for the past eight to 12 months. Basically, we worked to infuse a feeling of self-respect and self-prestige. These children were given exposure. They were taken to the Raj Bhavan, and they also interacted with the District Magistrate, Divisional Commissioner, and Municipal Commissioner of Lucknow," said Balbir Singh, founder, and secretary of NGO Ummeed.

"When they went to these places...their self-esteem got awakened, and even the parents of these children supported them to get rid of beggary," he added.

Administration’s attempts

Singh further said that attempts are being made by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation, the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, and Ummeed to rescue kids from begging and integrate them into society.

"These children who are participating in the parade were earlier involved in begging, and they are going to participate in the Republic Day parade for the first time. The children are highly excited. This is a new concept. UP Governor Anandiben Patel herself had spoken to these children (recently),” Municipal Commissioner of Lucknow Inderjeet Singh told PTI.

SMILE

"SMILE — Support for Marginalized Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise" national-level umbrella scheme was developed by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

'Comprehensive Rehabilitation for Welfare of Transgender Persons' and 'Comprehensive Rehabilitation of persons engaged in the Act of Begging' are two of its sub-schemes.

(With PTI inputs)