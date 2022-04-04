45% Of Terrorists Active In Jammu And Kashmir Are 'foreigners': Official Data

Indian Army’s Northern Command on Monday released data of the prevailing security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. 172 terrorists are active across Union Territory, with 156 terrorists in Kashmir and 16 in Jammu. The number of foreign terrorists is 79; 77 in Kashmir and 02 in Jammu region. As per data released by Spokesperson of Northern Command of Indian Army, 93 terrorists of 172 active in Jammu and Kashmir are local terrorists which means 45% terrorists active in Jammu and Kashmir are “Foreigners”.

The data released further added that terrorists carried out 27 attacks on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir in 2022 while 08 terror attacks were aimed to hit civilians in the Union Territory.

In the first three months of 2022, 15 youth have joined terrorist organisations in Jammu and Kashmir without any surrender. Forces have managed to bust several terror hideouts and have recovered 23 weapons that were to be given to terrorists to vitiate the peace process in Jammu and Kashmir. Forces have foiled an attempt yesterday in Poonch district of Jammu recovering two AK-47 rifles, two AK 47 magazines, one 223 bore AK shape gun with handgrip, two magazines of 233 bore AK shape gun, one Chinese Pistol, one Chinese pistol magazine, 63 AK-47 rounds, twenty rounds of 223 bore AK Shape gun and four Chinese pistol rounds.

The data further added that 03 attempts from across the border have been foiled by security forces; 01 in Kashmir and 02 in Jammu including the once last night in which one terrorist has been neutralised. “On night of 03/04 April 2022, Indian Army successfully eliminated an infiltration bid attempted by Pakistani Terrorists along the Line of Control in Naushera Sector, District Rajouri (J&K). Body of one terrorist along with arms & ammunition have been recovered. The operation is in progress,” Army said in its statement.

“No ceasefire violation has taken pace so far in year 2022”, reads data released by Spokesperson of Northern Command of Indian Army. India and Pakistan Armies on February 25, 2021 agreed to abide by ceasefire agreement and since then there has been lul on the borders.

Image: Shutterstock/PTI