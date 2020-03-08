45-year-old Woman Repairs Tyres To Earn Her Living

A 45-year-old woman is breaking stereotypes as she reportedly has been earning her living by repairing tyre punctures for approximately 25 years. While speaking to a media outlet, Maine Solanki said that she started working with her mother after her father passed away. She said that she never thought of herself as a woman and working extremely hard to earn her livelihood.

Solanki said, “My mother and father used to do the same work and after my father passed away, I joined my mother. Later my husband also passed away. I then shifted to my mother’s place with my three daughters”.

She further added, “I have worked day and night. I started wearing pant and a shirt. I never used to think that I am a woman, I just worked extremely hard to earn my livelihood. I have provided education to my daughters and two of them are married now. I have been working for 20-25 years”.

Vinod Kumar Yadav, a local told the media outlet that Solanki is 'really hardworking'. As her health also started deteriorating, Yadav said, “We do not feel good seeing her working”. He further also urged the government to help her.

'Change can happen through collective activism'

The International Women's Day is observed every year on March 8 in a bid to celebrate the women's movement and struggle for equality. This year the day is celebrated in the wake of the 25th anniversary of Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, which is termed by the UN Women as the 'most visionary agenda for women's right and empowerment everywhere'.

The International Women's Day further endorses the need and necessity to knowledge every woman in every aspect of life, be it in the household or in the public domain. UN Women, with their Generation Equality campaign, is also bringing together people of every gender, age, ethnicity, race, religion and country to drive actions that will create the gender-equal world. The organisation also aims to mobilize to end gender-based violence.

(With ANI inputs)