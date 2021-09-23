450 Calls Monitored Despite Ban On Satellite Phones; K'taka HM Says 'high Alert' Issued

Karnataka has intercepted at least 450 Satellite calls in the past two years. Talking to Republic Media Network, Karnataka's Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that these calls were labelled a threat to national security and that the Coastal Guard of Karnataka has been alerted. Araga Jnanendra said, “It is a dangerous development from a national security point of view. Karnataka police had taken this very seriously. We have very good relations with RAW and the police department of New Delhi.” He further said that the search operation is underway and the state police will not let anyone take advantage of the situation.

Satellite phones and role of intelligence agencies

Satellite phones have remained banned in India since 2011 but the Karnataka police have intercepted multiple such calls in the past two years. He continued, “Now they are using satellite phones and talking. It is possible that these people have some other intention to do this.” The Home Minister further said that the police are already trying to trace the origin of satellite phones in the country.

He further said, “Police are giving special interest on this and searching, they are also trying to arrest all those people. Last year it was 250 calls and the next year it was around 200 calls, a total of 450 calls in 2 years. Searching all those calls, we don't let it go. Very high alert, even Coastal guard is been alerted. Police are also on high alert, we are trying to take special efforts to install towers.” He further explained that the RAW shares information regarding the calls, even the accurate geographical location, which helps the state police to conduct the searches and catch the preparators. Jnanendra said, “We are not letting any loopholes affect national security. We have a very good relationship with RAW. RAW shares whatever information they get. They share the latitude of the calls with us, so it helps our people to go ahead and conduct the search.” Earlier this month, a central Intelligence report had warned the state of Karnataka that terrorists could enter the state from coastal districts of the state, resembling the method used by terrorists during the Mumbai attacks in 2008.

Image: ANI