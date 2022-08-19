450 New COVID-19 Cases In Telangana

Telangana on Friday recorded 450 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 8,31,265 so far. Hyderabad district saw most of the cases at 220. A Health Department bulletin said 476 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries was 8,24,360 till date.

The recovery rate stood at 99.17 per cent. No fresh fatality due to the infectious disease occurred and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 30,212 samples were tested today. The number of active cases was 2,794.

