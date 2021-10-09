451 New COVID-19 Cases, 9 Deaths In Karnataka

Karnataka logged 451 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths on Saturday, taking the total number of infections to 29,80,621 and the toll to 37,875.

The day also saw 1,455 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,32,322.

Bengaluru Urban continued to top the list of cases (187), as the city saw 1,009 discharges and three deaths.

The total number of active cases in the state is now 10,395.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.37 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.99 per cent.

Out of nine deaths reported on Saturday, three were from Bengaluru Urban, Tumakuru (2) and Davangere, Dharwad, Hassan and Uttara Kannada, one each.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 187, Mysuru 48, Hassan 43, Uttara Kannada 37, Dakshina Kannada 27, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,48,157, followed by Mysuru 1,78,430 and Tumakuru 1,20,430.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,25,246, followed by Mysuru 1,75,547 and Tumakuru 1,18,994.

Cumulatively a total of 4,86,74,279 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,20,045 were on Saturday alone.

