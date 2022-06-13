459 Congress Protestors Detained During Rahul Gandhi's Appearance Before ED: Delhi Police

After a dramatic situation unfolded ahead of Rahul Gandhi's appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the national capital, as a large number of Congress workers reached the ED office and Rahul's residence to express their 'solidarity', the Delhi police on Monday informed that 459 protestors were detained earlier in the day.

The police also said that legal action is being taken against the protestors who violated section 144. As far as the injured Congress workers are concerned, the police informed that MLC (Medico-Legal Case) has been done and proper action will be taken.

In an official release, the Delhi Police said, "Intimation regarding the detention of the Hon’ble MPs/MLAs is being sent to the respective competent authority. Some detentions have also been made in other parts of Delhi. Suitable legal action is being taken for violation of orders promulgated u/s 144 CrPC."

Congress protesters clueless amid Rahul's appearance at ED

Earlier in the day, a crowd of protesters from the Congress party reached the ED office and Rahul's residence to express their 'solidarity'. Holding placards of "Rahul Gandhi no fear!", protesters sloganeered in favour of the Wayanad MP. However, when Republic TV questioned the protestors on why they were present there, not one mentioned the ED investigation in the National Herald case and instead came up with a variety of reasons that were in no way connected to the Central agency or its summons sent to the Gandhis. The Congress workers' responses that ranged from 'price hike' to 'here for a meeting' has raised suspicions that the people might have been hired.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi was summoned for questioning before the ED in connection to the National Herald case on Monday. He has been summoned again on June 14. Meanwhile, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has been summoned on June 23. Ahead of his appearance before the ED, Rahul Gandhi met with party leader and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

ED grills Rahul Gandhi

On Monday, the Gandhi scion was interrogated by the ED for 3-hours in the first half of the session, before lunch. The Wayanad MP was back again at the ED office for the second half of the interrogation, which went on for 5 hours. Republic Media Network gathered inside details of Rahul Gandhi's ED interrogation. As per sources, in his first round of interrogation, he was given certain written questions. The ex-Congress chief was asked basic questions during the first session, including his personal details, when was Young India set up, what was his role in Associated Journals Limited (AJL), what was his role in the Congress party and government at that time, etc, sources have revealed.