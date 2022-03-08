46 cases against child marriage lodged, 57 held in last 5 years in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Mar 8 (PTI) As many as 46 cases of child marriage were registered in Rajasthan in five years.

According to a written reply given by the government to an unstarred question asked by independent MLA Khushveer Singh, 46 cases under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 were registered at different police stations in the state from January 2017 to January 2022.

The list provided with the answer revealed that Jodhpur (Rural) and Chittorgarh top it with six cases each while Kota (City), Bhilwara and Sriganganagar share the second slot with 4 cases each.

Rests of the cases were registered in Barmer (3), Churu, Sirohi and Kota (Rural) (two each) and Jaipur (West), Ajmer, Dungarpur, Bundi, Karauli, Rajsamand, Sikar, Alwar, Jalore, Pali, Bikaner, Jhalawar and Sawaimadhopur one each.

In all these cases, a total of 57 people were arrested while police filed charge-sheets in 35 cases seeking trial of the accused and final reports in eight cases for their closures.

The probe in three is still going on, the list revealed. PTI SDA RAX RAX

