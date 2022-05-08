47 more test COVID-19 positive in TN, active infections reach 478

Chennai, May 8 (PTI) The COVID-19 aggregate in Tamil Nadu touched 34.54 lakh on Sunday with 47 more people testing positive for the virus.

As many as eight districts recorded fresh infections with Chennai adding 23, Chengalpet 10, Coimbatore 5, Tiruchirappalli 3, Salem 2 while Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Namakkal, Tiruvallur logged one case each.

The toll in the state stood at 38,025 as no fatality was recorded in the last 24 hours, a medical bulletin said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 34,15,850 as 68 more people were discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 478 active cases.

The state capital leads among districts with 265 active infections and overall 7,51,943 coronavirus cases. A total of 16,881 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6.62 crore, it said.

On the vaccination front, 17,70,041 people were inoculated against COVID-19 in a special mega vaccination drive held in the state today. A total of 3,43,084 people received the first dose, 13,13,535 the second jab, while 1,13,422 people received the precautionary booster dose, a release said here.

The total number of people above the age of 18 years to receive the first dose comprise 93.44 per cent and the second dose 81.55 per cent.

According to the release, 17,24,637 people (81.31 per cent) in the age group of 12-14 years got the first dose of vaccine while 9,42,469 (44.44 per cent) second dose.

Of those aged between 15 and 18 years, 29,69,353 people (88.74 per cent) received the first shot and 23,55,808 (70.41 per cent) second. The precautionary booster doses were administered to 11,41,966 (52.10 per cent) people till date, it added.

The mega vaccination drive was held by conducting 1 lakh vaccination camps at various locations including primary health centres, government hospitals, anganwadi centres among others. PTI VIJ ROH ROH

