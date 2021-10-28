478 New COVID-19 Cases, 17 Deaths In Karnataka

Karnataka on Thursday witnessed a spurt in new coronavirus cases and fatalities with 478 fresh infections and 17 deaths being reported, taking the caseload and death toll to 29,87,313 and 38,054.

The state had reported 282 fresh cases and 13 deaths on Wednesday whereas on Tuesday it was 277 new cases and seven fatalities.

The day also saw 334 people being discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,40,673., leaving 8,557 active cases, a health department bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban logged the maximum number of 235 new cases and seven deaths, it said.

There was unexpected increase in fresh infections in a few districts such as 53 in Tumakuru, 47 in Mysuru, 31 in Dakshina Kannada, 29 in Kodagu and 24 in Hassan.

While 11 districts reported zero infections, 11 districts had cases in single digits.

Four fatalities were reported Dakshina Kannada, two each in Mysuru and Kolar, and one each in Hassan and Ramanagar, the bulletin said.

Bagalkote, Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura and Yadgir reported zero infections and zero COVID-19 related deaths.

The positivity rate for the day was 0.42 per cent and the case fatality rate was 3.55 per cent.

A total of 1,13,152 samples were tested including 91,136 on Thursday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5.05 crore.

The number of vaccinations done so far in the state rose to 6.47 crore, with 1,76,433 people being inoculated today, it said.

