48 cases of dengue in Delhi this year: Civic body

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Six fresh cases of dengue have been reported in the last one week in the national capital, according to a civic report released on Monday.

Till March 5 this year, 42 cases of dengue were recorded in the city.

According to the civic report on vector-borne diseases released on Monday, a total of 48 dengue cases have been recorded this year till March 12.

For the January 1-March 12 period, five cases were recorded last year, six cases in 2020, three in 2019, while nine cases were logged in 2018 and eight in 2017, as per the report.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December.

Last year, 9,613 dengue cases, the highest number of such cases was recorded in the capital in a year since 2015, along with 23 deaths.

In the years prior to 2021, the total dengue cases reported were -- 4431 (2016), 4726 (2017), 2798 (2018), 2036 (2019) and 1072 (2020), as per the report.

In 2015, the number of dengue cases reported has crossed 10,600 in October itself, making it the worst outbreak of the vector-borne disease in the national capital since 1996.

The number of dengue fatalities logged in 2021 was the highest in the national capital since 2016, when the officially reported death count was 10.

Delhi had recorded two deaths due to dengue in 2019, four in 2018, and 10 each in 2017 and 2016.

As per the civic report released on Monday, four cases of malaria and eight cases of chikungunya have been reported so far this year in Delhi. PTI KND TDS TDS

