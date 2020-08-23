49-month Old Beats COVID-19 In Kolkata

A 49-day-old baby was admitted in Kolkata’s Institute of Child Health Care with high fever for the past eight days, he also had repeated bouts of seizures and breathlessness. The infant tested positive for Coronavirus on July 30 and was kept in the ICU unit aswell, in a ventilator. The silver lining, was he beating corona virus and recovering.

"This is a 49 days old male baby admitted on 28th July with problem of fever for last 8 days.Repeated episodes of seizure and followed by breathing difficulty for last 2 days.

So we shifted the kid to our isolation wars and treated there after taking due persmission from the parents." stated Dr. Prabhas Prasun Giri, the doctor who treated the baby.

Dr Giri went on to state that as it was a non covid hospital they initialy wanted to shift the kid to dedicated covid centre but the kid was so critical that he might have died during the transport. Hence, they decided to keep the kid in a ventilator at the same hospital. Slowly, the kid showed signs of improvement.

"Gradually, he was doing well, got rid of ventilation after 8 days and repeat test was negative. Ultimately discharged yesterday. We treated him separately, taking all the precautions." said Dr Prabhas Prasun Giri Associate Professor in-charge PICU, Institute of Child Health Care in Kolkata.

Bengal complete shutdown

Meanwhile, normal life came to a grinding halt in the city on Friday as a complete shutdown was enforced across West Bengal for the second consecutive day this week to stem the spread of COVID-19 cases, while violation of the lockdown restrictions was witnessed in some towns and rural areas in the state.

Incessant overnight rain owing to a low-pressure system that continued this morning also forced people to stay indoors in the city and most other places in south Bengal.

All public transport, government and private offices, banks and other commercial establishments, barring those dealing with essential services, were closed due to the lockdown.

Essential services like medicine shops and health establishments remained open as these were kept out of the purview of the complete shutdown. Petrol pumps are also allowed to remain open on the lockdown days.

(With Inputs from PTI)