49 New COVID-19 Cases In Andamans, Tally Rises To 8,695

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 8,695 on Tuesday as 49 people tested positive for the infection, 16 less than the previous day, a health bulletin said.

Thirty-two new patients have travel history, while 17 infections were detected during contact tracing, it said.

The Union territory now has 449 active cases, while 8,117 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 66 in the last 24 hours.

The death toll remained unchanged at 129 as no fresh fatality was registered, it added.

