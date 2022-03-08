496 natives of MP returned from Ukraine so far: Govt

Bhopal, Mar 8 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday said that 496 people from the state have returned safely so far from war-hit Ukraine under Operation Ganga.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra also said that some students from MP are reportedly stuck in Sumy city in northeastern Ukraine.

“If students from MP, if any, are stranded in Sumy, their family members here should immediately inform the state Home Department," Mishra, who is the state government spokesman, appealed.

The MP government has already decided to provide free lodging and food to the returning students in Delhi and transport them to their homes in the central Indian state.

Since Ukraine's airspace was shut on February 24, India has been evacuating its citizens by special flights from that country's western neighbours such as Romania, Hungary and Poland. PTI ADU NSK NSK

