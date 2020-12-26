4G Internet Ban Extended In J&K Till January 8, Ganderbal And Udhampur Exempted

As per the order issued by the Union Territory's administration on Friday, the ban on 4G internet in Jammu and Kashmir has been extended till January 8. According to the statement issued by the Jammu and Kashmir government, the speed of the internet shall be restricted to 2G, except Ganderbal and Udhampur districts, where mobile connectivity will be available without any speed restrictions. "The aforesaid directions shall be effective December 26, 2020, and remain in force till January 8, 2021, unless modified earlier," the statement further said.

READ | Omar Abdullah Slams 'BJP B-team Apni Party', Accuses J&K Admin Of Facilitating Defections

J&K: 4G internet ban extended

While stating that there were credible inputs that a large number of terrorists were trying to infiltrate from across the border, the order said that curbs on high-speed internet had obstructed the attempts. Pointing towards the recently held Panchayat elections which saw participation by political parties, the statement by the J&K government said that it had gone well with the "elements inimical to public peace and tranquillity".

READ | NC Alleges Horse-trading Of Independent DDC Members; Seeks J&K EC's Intervention

The 4G internet ban order stated: "The successful conduct of the recently concluded election, which witnessed participation of political parties across the spectrum and large scale voter turnout, has not gone down well with the elements inimical to public peace and tranquillity, as apparent from the multiple incidents of hurling of grenades by terrorists since the conclusion of the election process, targeting civilians/police personnel/security forces and the encounter with security forces."

READ | L-G Manoj Sinha Spells Out 3-point Target; Reveals PM Modi's Regular Involvement In J&K

Mobile internet services were suspended in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 last year, in view of security concerns in the region after Article 370 was abrogated by the Central government. The Central government also bifurcated the former State into Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The new UTs came into being on October 31.

READ | PM Modi Launches Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY SEHAT Scheme For J&K; 21 Lakh People To Benefit

(With ANI inputs)