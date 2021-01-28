4th Kisan Union Withdraws From Protests Against Farm Laws Following Violence On R-Day

Cracks between the farm unions continue to widen in the aftermath of the violent protests on Republic Day as another union has decided to pull out off the ongoing agitation against the three farm laws. Joining the Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) and BKU (Lok Shakti) who withdrew from the protests on Wednesday, the Kisan Mahapanchayat has now decided to call off its agitation against the farm laws stating that it cannot be part of any protests that turn violent. The development comes after the tractor rally planned by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha took a violent turn on Republic Day as more than 300 Delhi Police personnel sustained injuries.

"We had disassociated ourselves from Samyukt Kisan Morcha on January 21 but were supporting the protest. Now, we'll support the movement after analysing every step. We've decided to vacate the protest site at Shahjahanpur," Kisan Mahapanchayat's National President Rampal Jat said in a statement on Thursday.

The development comes a day after three farm unions detached from the ongoing protests against the three farm laws. While announcing its withdrawal from the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha led protest, VM Singh, the convenor of Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan referred to BKU's Rakesh Tikait and said that he "cannot continue the protest with those people (BKU) whose direction is different". While addressing a press conference, VM Singh said that he had checked the routes with the Superintendent of Police (SP) for the Republic Day tractor rally but Rakesh Tikait wanted routes that led to Red Fort.

Farm leaders booked

Several videos have also surfaced of the BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, in which he can be seen giving instigating speeches ahead of the tractor parade. Despite the videos, the BKU spokesperson has maintained that the protests were peaceful and claimed no wrongdoing. On Thursday morning, the Delhi Police issued notice to at least 20 farm leaders including Yogendra Yadav and Balbir Rejewal for breaching the agreement with police regarding the tractor rally. They have been asked to reply within three days.

Farmer leaders including Rakesh Tikait, Yogendra Yadav, and Darshan Pal and social activist Medha Patkar are amongst the 37 people named by the Delhi police in the FIRs on the violence during the tractor parade. Out of these, Rakesh Tikait and Yogendra Yadav have been charged with Section 307 of the IPC which pertains to attempt to murder.

Delhi Police exposes farm leaders

Addressing a press briefing on Wednesday, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava asserted that no one involved in the violence during the farm rally will be spared. Recalling the sequence of events leading up to the tractor rally, he revealed that the farm unions had refused to heed the police's advice on rescheduling the rally. He mentioned that the unions violated several conditions such as sticking to the 12-5 pm timing, farm leaders leading their group of protesters, and the maximum participation of 5000 tractors. Shrivastava stated that militant elements within the farmers delivered provocative speeches a day before the rally itself.

