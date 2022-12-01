Aaftab Makes HUGE Disclosures During Narco Test; Confesses How He Killed Shraddha

In a big development in the Shraddha Walkar case, Aaftab Amin Poonawala has admitted to the murder in the Narco analysis test, sources privy to the development said. He also admitted to using multiple weapons for chopping the body into 35 pieces.

Aaftab underwent a narco test for almost two hours at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini on Thursday. The test was completely successful and his health condition was absolutely fine, officials said. During the narco test, Aaftab made five big revelations.

5 big disclosures by Aaftab during narco test: Sources

Aftab confesses to Shraddha Walkar's murder in narco test

Aftab admits to using multiple weapons in the narco test

Aftab also told during the narco test where he had disposed of Shraddha's clothes

Aftab claims that he does not remember where he disposed of Shraddha's severed head

Has confessed to killing Shraddha by strangulation.

Aaftab is likely to be taken to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini on Friday. According to FSL sources, his answers during the polygraph and narco tests will be analysed. He will be briefed about the replies he gave.

Before the narco test, Aaftab underwent a general check-up for pulse rate, blood pressure, body temperature and heartbeat, a senior official said.

What is a narco analysis test?

In the narco analysis test, the intravenous drug (such as sodium pentothal, scopolamine, and sodium amytal) is administered which causes the subject undergoing it to enter into several stages of anaesthesia.

In the hypnotic stage, the subject becomes less inhibited and is more likely to reveal details, which would usually not be revealed in the conscious state.

The Delhi Police had sought Aaftab's narco test after his responses during the interrogation were "deceptive" in nature.

Aaftab had strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopped her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in Delhi before dumping them across the city over several days.