Ahead of the conclave of Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states on Tuesday, 5 CMs spoke exclusively to Republic TV on their experience of visiting the Kashi Vishwanath Dham. While Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that it was a "very nice" experience, his Karnataka counterpart Basavaraj Bommai opined that it was equivalent to offering prayers to Lord Vishwanath in Kailash. On this occasion, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami hailed PM Modi for initiating the redevelopment of all Dhams beginning from Kedarnath.

Meanwhile, Tripura CM Biplab Deb told Republic TV, "Every person feels nice after visiting Kashi Vishwanath. It is a blessing that we could visit Baba. Besides this, this is PM Modi's Lok Sabha constituency. In a way, this is a holy land for us. This land has given such a great Prime Minister to this country. Along with this, the Kashi Vishwanath temple is here and it's a holy land. Both these things are a matter of pride.

"From the land of UP, I want to thank the people of UP that you have given us such a PM who is giving leadership to the world like a statesman in the world. Besides this, I want to wish them for the upcoming UP elections. I express hope that you will once again get the transparent government of Yogi Ji in which you reposed your faith," he added.

Weighing in on his experience, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu said, "It is a historic moment for me as I have come to Varanasi for the first time and got a chance to visit Kashi Vishwanath Dham yesterday. It is amazing that the repair, maintenance and outlook of this Dham, which is nearly 200 years old, has not been changed. But under the dynamic leadership of our Prime Minister and due to Yogi Sahab's initiative, the Dham was renovated."

PM Modi inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Dham project

A day earlier, PM Modi reached Varanasi and started his day by offering his prayers at the Kaal Bhairav temple. Afterwards, he took a cruise boat from the Khirkiya Ghat to the Lalita Ghat to visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple and also took a holy dip in the Ganges. Thereafter, he inaugurated Phase 1 of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project constructed at a cost of Rs.399 crore. The project which is now spread over to nearly 5 lakh square feet creates an easily accessible pathway to connect the temple to the banks of river Ganga.

Hailing the spirit of Varanasi while addressing the inauguration ceremony, PM Modi asserted, "Invaders attacked this city and tried to destroy it. History has witnessed Aurangazeb's atrocities, he tried to change this civilization on the strength of the sword. But this land is imperishable and is different from the rest of the nation."

On the second day of his Varanasi visit, the PM shall participate in the conclave attended by BJP chief JP Nadda, Chief Ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, along with Deputy CMs from Bihar and Nagaland. This platform will serve as an opportunity for the states to share their best practices pertaining to governance. Later on Tuesday, PM Modi will attend the 98th-anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan at Swarved Mahamandir.