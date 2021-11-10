5 Coronavirus Deaths, 154 Fresh Cases Reported In HP

Himachal Pradesh recorded five coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday that raised the toll to 3,773, while 154 fresh cases pushed the infection count in the state to 2,25,319, an official said.

Two fresh deaths were reported from Kangra and Hamirpur each and one from Mandi district.

Besides, 71 more patients recovered from the infection, taking the recovery count to 2,20,368, the official said.

The number of active cases in the state rose to 1,161 from 1,083 the previous day.

