5 COVID-19 Patients Die Of Oxygen Shortage In Karnataka's Khimji Lifeline Hospital

In yet another unfortunate incident, five COVID-19 patients who were under intensive care at Shri Bhanji D Khimji Lifeline Hospital died allegedly due to a shortage of oxygen. The incident took place on May 4 in Karnataka's city Hubli. Starting at 3 pm, the patients reportedly died within a span of one and a half hours. However, the district health officer Dr Yashwant Madinkar, who visited the hospital, dismissed the allegation that the deaths occurred due to a shortage of oxygen and said a committee of experts would investigate the matter.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ramarajan said a clear picture would emerge only after a medical inquiry. Both the officials visited the hospital following the deaths. Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 44,631 new COVID-19 cases and 292 deaths, as per the health department's data.

11 Patients Die In TN's Chengalpattu Government Hospital

On Wednesday morning, 11 patients lost their lives due to an alleged Oxygen shortage in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu Government Hospital. The tragedy took place at 3 AM after patients began to succumb one after another in the hospital premises. The accident eventually claimed the lives of all 11 patients. While the families of the deceased have alleged that a lack of Oxygen supply killed them, the hospital has strongly denied the allegation stating that they had sufficient Oxygen supply.

24 Patients die in Chamarajanagar District Hospital

Amid massive oxygen shortage and surge of COVID-19 cases across the country, at least 24 people lost their lives in a span of two hours at Karnataka's Chamrajnagar district hospital. It is being suspected that they succumbed due to a lack of oxygen supply in the hospital. This unfortunate incident took place at night between 12 am to 2 am. A total of 144 patients were admitted to the hospital. Chamrajnagar District Incharge Minister S Suresh Kumar has ordered an inquiry into the death of all the 24 patients at the district hospital.

