5-day Edition Of India-France Bilateral Naval Exercise 'VARUNA' Begins

The 21st edition of Varuna, the bilateral naval exercise between India and France began at the Western Seaboard on January 16.

India and France are conducting the 21st edition of Varuna, the bilateral naval exercise, at the Western Seaboard. The exercise began on January 16. The first such bilateral exercise between India and France took place in 1993. The exercise got its official name, 'VARUNA', in 2001. The five-day exercise will see the participation of  the indigenous guided missile stealth destroyer INS Chennai, guided missile frigate INS Teg, maritime patrol aircraft P-8I and Dornier, integral helicopters and MiG29K fighter aircraft. 

The French Navy will be participating with the aircraft carrier Charles De Gaulle, frigates FS Forbin and Provence, support vessel FS Marne and maritime patrol aircraft Atlantique. 

The event 'VARUNA' will involve advanced air defence exercises, tactical manoeuvres, surface firings, underway replenishment and other maritime operations.

Both the navies will display their war-fighting skills in the maritime theatre, increase their inter-operability to undertake multi-discipline operations in the maritime domain and show their strength together, for maintaining peace, harmony and stability in the region.

VARUNA, as an exercise, helps both countries to grow by exchanging each other's wise practices. It also leads to operational level talks between the countries to boost mutual cooperation for good order at sea and the promise of both nations for security, safety and freedom of the global maritime commons.

