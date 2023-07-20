10 Dead, Several Trapped After Midnight Landslide Hits Maharashtra’s Raigad

At least 10 people have lost their lives, while 75 have been rescued so far after a massive landslide occurred in the Irshalgad village of Khalapur tehsil in Maharashtra’s Raigad district. According to sources, the landslide occurred at around 11 pm on Wednesday. Around 48 families were reportedly living at the spot. Rescue operations are currently underway.

“Till now, 10 bodies have been recovered and 75 people have been rescued from the debris,” informed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, adding that the state government will bear the expenses of the treatment of all the people who have been injured in this land slide incident.

“I have been in touch with the local administration since last night after learning about this incident. 2 teams of NDRF have reached the spot immediately and two more teams are reaching soon,” Fadnavis said.

Addressing the media, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also informed that he had spoken to Union minister Amit Shah and he has assured all possible central help to save the lives. “Home Minister Amit Shah called us and took details of the situation. No vehicular movement is possible in the area and we are cooperating with the rescue operations. The Home Minister has assured that the central help will reach soon,” the Chief Minister added.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Office (CMO) has also informed that the Chief Minister has announced that Rs 5 lakh each will be given to the families of the deceased. "The Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has expressed grief over the accident that occurred due to the collapse of the Irshalwadi settlement. Tributes have been paid to the deceased in this accident. The Chief Minister said that the families of the deceased in this accident will be given an aid of five lakhs."

Amit Shah speaks to CM Shinde

Responding to the Raigad landslide incident, Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed that he had spoken to the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ji regarding the tragic accident caused by heavy rains. “Four NDRF teams have reached the spot and are carrying out rescue operations along with the local administration. Our priority is to evacuate people from there and give immediate treatment to the injured,” the Home Minister informed.