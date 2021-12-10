5 deer skin seized, 2 arrested in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Dec 10 (PTI) Five deer skin have been seized and two persons arrested in Odisha's Puri district, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force of the Crime Branch along with forest officials conducted a raid near Pipili flyover on Thursday and nabbed the two alleged smugglers who hail from Puri district, an officer said.

Five deer skin were seized from their possession, he said, adding that the arrested persons were handed over to the Forest Department for legal action.

The STF has seized 21 leopard skin, 12 elephant tusks, seven deer skin, eight live pangolins and 15 kg of its scales and arrested 50 people since 2020. PTI AAM ACD ACD

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)